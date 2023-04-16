Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In other Gladstone Investment news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.