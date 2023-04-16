Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.