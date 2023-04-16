Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
