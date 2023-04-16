Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

