Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 606.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

