Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,695,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,915,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

