Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

