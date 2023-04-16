Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

