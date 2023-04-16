Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $54,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.