Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

