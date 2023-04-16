Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.27%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

