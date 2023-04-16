Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

