Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $32.66 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -466.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

