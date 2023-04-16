Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

