Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

