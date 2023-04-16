Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires 302 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.