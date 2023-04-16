Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Buys 224 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WDFC opened at $180.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 280.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 71.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

