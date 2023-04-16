Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $172.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

