Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $26,677.10 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 9,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $26,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,816,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,316.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 1,934 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $5,492.56.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $55,149.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50.

HGBL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 33.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $4,336,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

