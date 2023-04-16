Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $156,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

