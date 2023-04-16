Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $318.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,313.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

