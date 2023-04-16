International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after buying an additional 383,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after buying an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $52.49 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

