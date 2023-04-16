International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,372 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

