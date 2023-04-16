International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 547.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

