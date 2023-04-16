International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

