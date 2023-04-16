International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

