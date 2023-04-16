International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $50,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.22. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $272.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

