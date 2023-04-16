International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
