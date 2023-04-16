International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.