International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 260,215 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of H stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.
In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
