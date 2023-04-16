International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 260,215 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

