International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 297.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

