International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $333.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 114.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,853.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

