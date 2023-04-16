International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $123.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

