International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.