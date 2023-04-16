International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.