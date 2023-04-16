International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after buying an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

