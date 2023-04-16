International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

TSCO opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $242.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

