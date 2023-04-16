International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $226.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

