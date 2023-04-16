International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

YUM stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.