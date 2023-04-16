International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 297,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 1.2 %

22nd Century Group Profile

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improvement of health and wellness through plant science. It operates through the Tobacco and Hemp/Cannabis segments. The Tobacco segment manufactures branded filtered cigars and cigarettes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.