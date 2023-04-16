International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

