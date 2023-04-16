International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,272,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

