International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,611,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $500.84 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.