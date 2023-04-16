International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,154 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Putnam Premier Income Trust

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

PPT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

