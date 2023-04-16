International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,295 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $13,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $9.54 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

