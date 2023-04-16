International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $24,919,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $16,567,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $14,045,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
