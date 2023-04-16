International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $24,919,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $16,567,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $14,045,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.