International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,367 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 635,440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $33,249,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Textron by 1,418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 212,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

