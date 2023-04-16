International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 135,923 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

