International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.