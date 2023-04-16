International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
