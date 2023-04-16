International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

