International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.11 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.07. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

